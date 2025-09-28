Best flood control practices

The Filipino public has long grown weary of recurring floods, from waist-deep waters in Metro Manila to sudden inundations in provincial towns. With climate change making heavy rainfall and cloudbursts more frequent, we need more than band-aid solutions. Just this past week, we saw the strongest typhoon so far this year with typhoon “Nando” (or “Ragasa”), followed by typhoon “Opong”, both of which ravaged nearby provinces. With the ongoing controversies on flood control projects involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), serious reforms in flood control are much needed.

At present, DPWH sets the standards for flood control projects through its Bureau of Design and Bureau of Research and Standards, which determine technical specifications, testing and quality control. But as we face harsher weather patterns, the Philippines must not only rely on existing rules. We should learn from global best practices and adapt them to our own urban and rural landscapes.

In Japan, for instance, the Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, a vast system of tunnels and tanks, acts as a safety valve, diverting excess water during torrential rains. This massive investment has saved the capital from countless potential disasters. Singapore, on the other hand, has transformed flood control into an opportunity for urban renewal. The Marina Barrage doubles as a tidal barrier and a freshwater reservoir, while the ABC Waters Program integrates drainage canals into beautiful public spaces, making communities both safer and more livable.

The Philippines should adopt similar innovations. Imagine underground holding reservoirs beneath Metro Manila’s busiest districts, smart drainage systems with real-time sensors in flood-prone barangays, and green parks designed as flood basins that provide recreation in dry times and protection in storms. These are not pipe dreams; they are proven strategies that our neighbors have already implemented. Perhaps we should recognize flood control as a national issue and consider flood control projects as national projects of utmost importance, not just a local concern.

Insurance can also play a crucial role in flood resilience. For example, parametric insurance can provide quick payouts when rainfall exceeds certain thresholds. The coverage of performance bonds and Contractors’ All-Risk Insurance may be strengthened to ensure contractors deliver flood-resilient infrastructure. Insurance companies can incentivize better urban planning by offering lower premiums for LGUs that adopt DPWH-approved flood mitigation measures.

The direction that DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has set, supported by President Bongbong Marcos Jr., is an opportunity to align infrastructure, urban planning and insurance in one comprehensive flood resilience strategy. By borrowing Japan’s underground storage solutions, Singapore’s smart water management systems, and adding insurance as a compliance tool, the Philippines can possibly break the cycle of reactive spending after every flood.

Flooding is not just an engineering problem — it is a governance, planning and financial resilience issue. With political will now on the table, we must capitalize on the moment. The Filipino people deserve a future where rain no longer means fear, but confidence that our systems will hold.

