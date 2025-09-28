Bayanihan by the bay keeps SM waste-free spirit alive

SM malls became community hubs where over 500 groups — spanning private organizations, government agencies, non-government organizations, schools, civil society and local communities — also provided thousands more volunteers to help in the cleanup of the country’s waterways.

This year’s ICC coincides with SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to sustainability and community collaboration through its #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign. The cleanup also forms a major part of the SM Green Movement, which integrates environmental, social, and community initiatives into SM’s programs.

SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan says the Waste-Free Future vision empowers communities and champions responsible waste management, recycling, and circular practices, making them a part of everyday life, through simple, everyday actions.

Tan adds that every volunteer embodies the true spirit of bayanihan by “lifting not just waste from our shores, but lifting each other toward a higher standard of care for our common home.”

Partner organizations also underscored the value of collaboration.

“Working with SM Cares amplifies the impact of ICC by providing venues, mobilizing volunteers, and connecting diverse groups for one shared mission: protecting marine biodiversity,” says Marilou G. Erni, chief of staff and supervising undersecretary for strategic communications of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, has been a consistent partner of ICC for years, growing the initiative in scale and influence.

This year, as ICC also marks its 40th anniversary, SM continues to be recognized as its largest private sector partner in the Philippines — demonstrating how private-public partnerships can accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future.

For volunteer participant Marife Rapa of WSAudiology Philippines Corp., joining the cleanup made her realize that every small action counts.

“Seeing thousands of people — students, families, co-workers — all working together for the same cause gave me hope that we can build a cleaner, healthier future for the next generation,” she says.

Through efforts like coastal cleanups, SM Supermalls continues to strengthen its role as a community builder — creating malls that are more than destinations for leisure and shopping, but hubs where citizens can come together to shape a waste-free, sustainable tomorrow.