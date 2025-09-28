Bataan police net arrests, firearms, shabu in back-to-back ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Bataan Police Provincial Office has stepped up its campaign against illegal drugs and firearms, leading to multiple arrests and significant seizures in recent operations.

On 27 September 2025, the Mariveles Municipal Police Station carried out a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Mariveles, where a male and a female suspect were arrested. Authorities confiscated 14.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) valued at P98,600, along with a loaded caliber .45 pistol.

Both suspects are facing charges under Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The following day, 28 September, the Orion Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit nabbed another drug suspect in Barangay Sabatan, Orion, during a sting operation. The suspect was caught selling suspected shabu to an undercover officer.

A follow-up search yielded two more sachets of suspected shabu and a caliber .22 rifle with ammunition. The seized drugs weighed about 1.4 grams with an estimated street value of P9,520. A second suspect remains at large.

PCol. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan police provincial director, reaffirmed the province’s commitment to intensifying anti-crime operations.

She said the efforts were carried out under the direction of PBGEN Rogelio Peñones Jr., regional director of Police Regional Office 3, and PLTGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., acting chief of the PNP, as part of the nationwide initiative to curb illegal drugs and firearms.

The confiscated evidence has been forwarded to the Bataan Provincial Forensic Unit for further analysis.