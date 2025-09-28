Bataan Freeport to shift to RE

The Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) is eyeing a shift to a 100% renewable energy mix within its industrial zone.

During the Arangkada Philippines Forum 2025, Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman bared plans to make the Freeport fully powered by renewable energy.

The forum was held on September 26, 2025, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, where Pangandaman delivered his keynote address.

The shift to a 100% renewable energy mix aims to strengthen FAB’s competitiveness and cement its role as a model for sustainable development. Currently, FAB has three advantages over other investment hubs in the country: its strategic location, its special charter, and its streamlined ease of doing business.

Pangandaman cited AFAB’s commitment to expanding Business-to-Government (B2G) opportunities, unlocking doors for partnerships with government agencies, industry leaders, and private investors.

The Arangkada Forum, a gathering of policymakers, business leaders, and investors, serves as a platform to tackle the Philippines’ investment climate, regulatory reforms, and emerging market opportunities through panel discussions and networking.