Bataan Freeport eyes 100% renewable energy

BATAAN — Big plans are underway for the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) as it sets its sights on becoming fully powered by renewable energy.

During the Arangkada Philippines Forum 2025, Hussein P. Pangandaman, administrator and CEO of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), revealed that the industrial zone is aiming for a 100% renewable energy mix.

The forum, held on 26 September at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, featured Pangandaman’s keynote address.

The move toward 100 percent renewable energy is part of FAB’s strategy to boost its competitiveness and solidify its role as a model for sustainable development in the country.

Right now, FAB has a few key advantages that set it apart from other investment hubs in the Philippines — its strategic location, its special charter, and its streamlined approach to doing business.

Pangandaman also highlighted AFAB’s commitment to expanding Business-to-Government (B2G) opportunities, which would open up new partnerships with government agencies, industry leaders, and private investors.

The Arangkada Forum brings together policymakers, business leaders, and investors to discuss the Philippines’ investment climate, regulatory reforms, and emerging market opportunities, with a focus on panel discussions and networking.