Basilan infra projects pass MPW inspection

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan — The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) in Basilan has completed a thorough inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects in the province to ensure they meet standard specifications and are free of substandard materials.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin explained that the inspections were carried out to guarantee that all projects funded by the MPW, the infrastructure arm of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), comply with quality standards.

The move aligns with directives from MPW Minister Eduard Uy Guerra, who emphasized the importance of ensuring all projects follow approved designs and specifications to prevent subpar construction.

Hasanin, along with the MPW-BDEO Chief of Construction and Project Engineers, conducted detailed assessments last week. He clarified that substandard infrastructure projects, often the result of corruption or poor planning, can be structurally unsafe and functionally deficient.

He also assured the public that no such projects have been found in the province. “Our engineers are honest public servants who do not accept bribes from contractors,” Hasanin emphasized.

The issue of substandard construction has been a focal point in national discussions, particularly in Congress and the Senate, regarding flood control and other infrastructure projects.