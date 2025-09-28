Baliwag Polytechnic students get digital citizenship

Globe Telecom successfully hosted its largest Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) learning session to date, engaging more than 3,500 students at Baliwag Polytechnic College (BTech).

The milestone event underscores Globe's commitment to promoting digital literacy and equipping the youth with the skills needed to navigate today’s hyperconnected world safely.

"This is the largest DTP session we've ever held in the country, and it reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping a safer and more inclusive digital future for Filipino students," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

"By reaching thousands of students in one event, we are empowering them not just to be responsible digital citizens, but also to seize the opportunities of tomorrow’s digital economy."

Led by four Globe DTP Ambassadors, the session covered essential topics, including online safety, cybersecurity awareness, responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), and an introduction to blockchain technology.

The program aims to empower students to navigate the digital space with confidence and readiness for the future of education, work and society.

The massive learning session comes as cybersecurity threats in the Philippines rise rapidly in 2025. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) recorded more than 3,000 cybercrime complaints in a single year – an average of about eight incidents reported daily.

These crimes include online scams, phishing, deepfake videos and voice clones used to trick victims into sending money.

The threat extends to businesses, with a recent study showing that 8 out of 10 companies in the country have already experienced AI-powered cyberattacks. Even more concerning, only 6 out of every 100 organizations in the Philippines are considered "well-protected," leaving the majority vulnerable.

Amid these risks are significant opportunities. Globe noted that thousands of new jobs in cybersecurity, AI, fintech and blockchain are expected to open in the Philippines over the next five years.

"We are grateful to Globe for bringing the Digital Thumbprint Program to BTech," said Al Lawrence Cruz, vice president for Administration and Finance at Baliwag Polytechnic College.

"The sessions helped us understand how AI and blockchain can be beneficial in our daily lives. At BTech, we also want our students to become catalysts of digital citizenship," he added.

Globe continues to encourage schools, local governments and community organizations to partner with the company to expand the reach of the DTP nationwide, with the goal of building a generation that can use technology safely, responsibly and effectively.