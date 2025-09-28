At least 26 dead from tropical cyclones

The combined impact of tropical cyclones "Mirasol," "Nando," "Opong," and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon (habagat) has claimed at least 26 lives across the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Sunday.

Of the fatalities, four have been confirmed while 22 remain for validation. The storms also left 33 people injured and 14 others missing.

Latest NDRRMC data showed that 738,714 families, or nearly 2.8 million people, were affected by the series of weather disturbances. More than 46,000 families, representing 163,317 individuals, sought shelter in 2,680 evacuation centers.

Damage to homes reached 8,916 across multiple regions, including Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Agricultural losses were estimated at over P1 million.

Masbate bore the brunt of typhoon "Opong," which destroyed houses and damaged key infrastructure, including the provincial airport, prompting the declaration of a state of calamity.

"Opong" left the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Saturday.

The Department of Health (DoH) said around 80 health facilities were also affected, though most sustained only minor damage and continue to operate.

Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the tally includes six facilities in Ilocos, 28 in Cagayan Valley, one in Central Luzon, and 26 in BARMM. Most were primary health care centers such as barangay health stations, rural health units, and a few district hospitals.

“As usual, there’s just a little leak here, a little damage to the infrastructure, but the delivery of our health services is unaffected,” Domingo said in a televised briefing.