Alexa Miro on love life: 'It’s over now'

Sandro Marcos’ days as boyfriend in the dark are over and yes, the five year old relationship with Alexa Miro went kaput as well as the starlet revealed it’s over between her and the First Son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos.

In an interview that happened in a press conference for a singing contest, Miro explained the major reason as to why she agreed and kept the young Marcos in the dark it was precisely because of the given that he is part of the First Family.

Recently, Miro became a hot and trending topic afte she went live on TikTok, as she spilled the beans and tea about a romantic relationship that ended. Netizens speculated that the unidentified gentleman she was alluding to was the Ilocos Norte Congressman.

In the said TikTok aria, Miro identified beauty queen and former PBB housemate Franki Russell as the alleged third party and reason for the demise of her relationship with the young master Marcos.

Still reeling with pain, Miro’s words for her boyfriend was that she wishes the young master Marcos well and nothing but the best for him: “I will always have love for him; that will never change,” she said.