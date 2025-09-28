Advocating for senior citizens’ welfare

As Filipinos, we take pride in our deep respect and care for our elders. Our lolos and lolas are pillars of our families, and it is innate in us to ensure that they are provided with proper healthcare, regular check-ups, medicines, shelter, and overall well-being.

However, it saddens me that whenever I visit the grassroots communities, I often hear the same pleas from our senior citizens, which is their request for the overdue social pension. I know how much this support means to them, as it helps sustain their daily needs.

This is why on 24 September, during the budget hearing of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, I urged the DSWD to secure additional funding so that all indigent senior citizens on the waitlist receive their social pension as mandated by law. The monthly social pension for indigent seniors is a right guaranteed by Republic Act 9994, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

In fact, through Republic Act 11916, which I co-authored, the stipend for indigent senior citizens was raised from ₱P500 to ₱P1,000. This amendment to the original Senior Citizens Act ensures that our lolo and lola receive better support.

The DSWD clarified that it will require up to P12 billion in additional funding to address the backlog, as the waitlist has grown to one million senior citizens. In the wake of anomalies concerning flood control projects, I am appealing to concerned agencies to prioritize reallocating funds to senior citizens’ social pensions, rather than wasting the people’s budget on unnecessary flood control and ghost projects. A monthly stipend of P1,000 can help our lolo and lola, especially those who are poor, with their medical and food expenses.

Furthermore, we expressed gratitude to the DSWD for its commitment to ensure its share of funding and staffing for all Malasakit Centers nationwide. As the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, we also welcome the announcement of DSWD that Malasakit Centers are now “offsite outlets” of the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation or AICS program. This aligns with the intent of the Malasakit Centers law to make it a one-stop shop for government medical aid programs.

This means that through Malasakit Centers, our kababayans can now access financial assistance for services such as transportation and burial, as well as medical assistance, without needing to visit DSWD offices.

As your senator, I am happy to know the continued support for our Malasakit Centers program, which, according to the DoH, has helped more than 17 million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the previous week, our Malasakit Team continued to conduct several relief operations on the ground to help the kababayans in need. They assisted 411 flash flood victims in Maramag and Valencia City, Bukidnon. The Malasakit Team also assisted 99 fire victims in Cebu City.

Additionally, in coordination with the national government, the Malasakit Team provided further assistance to 65 fire victims in Pasig City, 218 in Mandaue City, 168 in Cebu City, and 25 in Talisay City, all in Cebu, as well as 18 in Tagbilaran City, Calape, and Guindulman, Bohol. These beneficiaries receive help to rebuild and recover.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will work hard to advance programs that will bring government services closer to our fellow Filipinos. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.