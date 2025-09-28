3 Bataan drug pushers arrested

Three suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate anti-drug operations over the weekend in Orion and Mariveles, Bataan, resulting in the confiscation of suspected shabu and illegal firearms.

In Orion, police arrested a 32-year-old male suspect during a dawn buy-bust operation in Barangay Sabatan, led by Major Madtaib Jalman, chief of police. The operation, based on a Target Intelligence Packet (TIP), was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit under Lt. Isagani Borja.

Authorities confiscated more than P9,000 worth of suspected shabu, a .22 caliber rifle, and several rounds of ammunition. The suspect’s female partner reportedly escaped during the operation. The evidence was properly documented in the presence of mandatory witnesses, following Section 21 of RA 9165, while the suspect was informed of his legal rights as prescribed under RA 7438.

In Mariveles, police arrested a male and a female suspect during a buy-bust operation conducted Saturday afternoon along De Guzman Boulevard, Barangay Poblacion.

Led by Lt. Col. Mar Joseph Ravelo, the Station Drug Enforcement Unit seized 14.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P98,600 and a loaded .45 caliber American Classic II pistol.

According to Bataan Provincial Police, both suspects are now in the custody of Mariveles MPS and will be charged for violating RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

These operations are part of the continuing anti-drug and anti-loose firearm campaign being implemented nationwide by the Philippine National Police, in coordination with the regional and provincial police offices.