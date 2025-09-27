Zambo Norte town plants 500 bamboo saplings

In celebration of World Bamboo Day, the municipal government of Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte, rolled up its sleeves and planted 500 bamboo saplings as part of its commitment to environmental care, climate resilience, and creating livelihood opportunities.

A total of 206 volunteers joined in, coming from various government offices and uniformed services. They planted bamboo in the barangays of New Dapitan, Tolon and Napilan.

Zamboanga del Norte Rizal Mayor Marissa Manigsaca shared, “This activity shows our dedication to promoting bamboo as a nature-based solution and a sustainable resource. Our vision is to make Rizal a hub for engineered bamboo industry development in the province.”

She also pointed out that Rizal is considered highly vulnerable to flooding, landslides, storm surges and soil liquefaction, as identified in the town’s Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP). With climate change bringing more unpredictable rainfall and rising temperatures, it’s crucial to adopt adaptive and sustainable solutions that not only reduce risks but also provide ecological and economic benefits.

Besides municipal workers, participants included folks from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, barangay officials, youth groups, socio-civic organizations, and even members of the Philippine Army’s 97th Infantry Battalion, local police, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The bamboo species planted was Giant Bamboo (Dendrocalamus asper), chosen for its fast growth, strong roots that prevent soil erosion, high value in bamboo industries, and ability to help fight climate change by absorbing carbon.

Mayor Manigsaca added that demo farms and plantations will be set up on erosion-prone slopes, riverbanks, and idle lands. The bamboo’s sturdy roots will help stabilize the soil, reduce landslides, and act as a natural buffer against flooding.

“Our local government sees bamboo as a key nature-based solution, combining environmental restoration with livelihood opportunities,” she said. “This is part of our Municipal Bamboo Development Framework, aligned with our climate action goals focused on ecological balance, water sustainability, and eco-friendly industries.”

Going forward, the Rizal LGU plans to expand sustainable bamboo plantations, develop value-added bamboo products, integrate community livelihoods, assess environmental impacts and strengthen institutional support.