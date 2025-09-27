Why Lim Ji Yeon is a huge fan of ‘Nice to Not Meet You’ Lee Jung Jae

Fresh from starring in two of the most talked-about K-dramas in history, actors Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Jung Jae are coming together for Prime Video’s latest offering, Nice to Not Meet You.

In Nice to Not Meet You, Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game, The Acolyte, Hunt) portrays a typecast actor Hyena Jun who’s yearning for a fresh start in melodramas. The seasoned actor is stuck in the role of Kang Pil Gu, the beloved protagonist of a hit detective series now heading into its fifth season. While his career is thriving, Hyeon Jun dreams of breaking free from the mold and proving himself in a more emotionally rich role.

Meanwhile Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory, The Tale of Lady Ok, Lies Hidden in My Garden) steps into the shoes of Wi Jeong Sin, a decorated political journalist suddenly reassigned to the entertainment desk. As a hard-hitting journalist whose award-winning political coverage is abruptly sidelined, being relocated to the world of show business seems to be tough for Jeong Sin. Relocated to entertainment reporting mid-investigation, she must navigate a world she never intended to join — only to find herself drawn into the orbit of the very actor she’s reluctant to cover.

Their paths cross when Jeong Sin becomes a fan of Hyeon Jun after watching his drama.

“Being someone who really loves drama and films, of course, I have many experiences where I would really become completely invested in a story and become a huge fan of many different characters and actors,” Ji Yeon tells DAILY TRIBUNE in a virtual roundtable interview.

She adds that working with Jung Jae this time is like a full circle moment.

“I have always been a huge fan of Jung Jae after watching him as Gi Hun in Squid Game. I have not only been a big fan of his but also someone who is following in his footsteps as a junior actor. He’s one of those actors that I have always wanted to meet and get to work with,” Ji Yeon said.

What begins as a clash of personalities of Jeong Sin and Hyeon Jun unfolds into a story full of charm, laughter and unexpected chemistry, as expected from two of South Korea’s greatest actors.

“Ji Yeon is really quick with her wit and so sometimes she would do these little improvisations that weren’t written in the script, and sometimes she would hit me with something that I’d never expected from her character,” Jung Jae chimed in.

This series is going to be filled with all of the entertaining factors that you would expect of a typical rom-com, from the plot to the characters.

“On top of that, as you see these personal issues that each character struggles with, I believe that you’re going to end up asking yourself questions like, ‘Am I living my life correctly?’ ‘Am I going down the right path?’ That’s something that you’re going to see from both of our characters,” Jung Jae added.

Directed by Kim Ga Ram (Good Partner, Nevertheless) and written by Jung Yeo Rang (Doctor Cha), Nice to Not Meet You streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, with new episodes released weekly.