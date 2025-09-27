Water treatment

Curiosity turned to adversity for neighbors of 78-year-old billionaire Stephen Schwarzman when they realized why 30 tankers were delivering water to his estate in Wiltshire, England every day.

The founder of international investment firm Blackstone was apparently filling a manmade lake with millions of gallons of water as part of the renovation of his 17th-century property called Conholt Park.

What infuriated his neighbors and an official of the water supplier was Schwarzman’s wastefulness and arrogance when others were banned from even using water hoses. Southern Water then barred the water deliveries to Schwarzman’s estate which he followed, Daily Beast reports.

A Blackstone spokesperson defended the billionaire, saying the water was sourced through licensed providers and from “multiple locations largely outside the region,” according to Daily Mail.

If Schwarzman was getting too much water, the basketball coach of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York was giving his players less of it.

David Copeland, 41, was the subject of complaints by his players who claimed that he used foul language during training. He also allegedly disallowed players from taking water breaks during strenuous practices, New York Post (NYP) reports.

“Two players passed out due to dehydration,” with one brought to a local hospital, according to an email obtained by NYP.

The college suspended Copeland following the complaints.

School athletic director Walt Hameline confirmed to CBS Sports on 24 September the suspension of the coach, who declined to be interviewed by the press.