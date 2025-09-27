vivo OriginOS goes global on October 15

Smartphone maker vivo is set to roll out its OriginOS operating system worldwide on 15 October 2025, marking a major shift for millions of its users outside China. The global launch will be streamed live from Shanghai, China.

Previously exclusive to Chinese users, OriginOS is known for its streamlined interface, advanced customization, and intelligent features. Until now, vivo devices in markets such as the Philippines have run on FuntouchOS, first introduced in 2013.

In a video message released by vivo Philippines on 25 September, vivo Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Shi Yujian said the new software is designed to deliver a smarter and smoother mobile experience.

“The brand new OriginOS is designed to bring our users a smoother and smarter mobile experience,” Shi said.

vivo Philippines CEO Zeng Kai added that the transition reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation tailored to its global audience.

“We are thrilled to finally share OriginOS with our Filipino users. This upgrade is a leap forward in speed, design, and intelligence that will elevate how Filipinos connect and create every day,” Zeng said.

The launch coincides with the debut of the vivo X300 Series, the first smartphones powered by OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The lineup promises faster performance, an intuitive design, and enhanced visuals.

The company is inviting users worldwide to join the OriginOS Global Launch Event and follow updates via vivoglobal.ph and official social channels on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.