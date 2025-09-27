Transforming farmers into entrepreneurs

In the heart of El Paraiso, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, something exciting is happening for local farmers.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), led by Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer (PARPO) II Rizzel B. Villanueva, recently brought together key partners for a Farm Business School (FBS) Stakeholders’ Meeting — and to seal the deal with a memorandum of agreement (MoA) signing with the El Parso Agrarian Reform Cooperative.

The FBS isn’t your typical training.

It’s a hands-on program designed to transform farmers — especially Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries — into savvy entrepreneurs. Through practical lessons on farm management, financial analysis and marketing, the program equips them to run their farms like real businesses.

The goal? To boost productivity, increase income and build a sustainable future.

Villanueva, who has watched this cooperative grow from a simple association to a thriving group, shared his pride: “With Farm Business School, we’re teaching farmers not just how to grow crops, but how to grow opportunities. When they think and act like entrepreneurs, they don’t just improve their own lives — they help uplift their entire community.”

PARPO Alfonso A. Tan added, “The true strength of FBS lies in partnership. By joining forces with cooperatives, local governments, and stakeholders, we make sure what’s learned translates into real, lasting progress. This collaboration paves the way for a brighter future for our agrarian reform beneficiaries.”

The MoA signing made it official: DAR, the local government and the cooperative are now formally working together to support farmers in becoming competitive, market-ready agripreneurs.

This milestone means more than just access to land — it’s about empowering the El Parso Agrarian Reform Cooperative to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

Joining the event were key figures like FBS point person Lorna Pandan, Municipal Agrarian Reform Program officer Loida Gimena, Liloy SB member DJ Uy Capili, municipal agriculturist Ronaldo Barote and cooperative chairman Hermenegildo Anggong, all united in this vision of growth and empowerment.