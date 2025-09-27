The old world charms of Belgium

For lunch, the stop was at Huisbrouwerij De Halve Maan, a very old brewing site that has been brewing beer for five centuries, spanning six generations. I ordered a creamy Vol Au Vent paired with one of their cold beers. Afterwards, I continued my exploration. Next in the itinerary was to see the Belfry, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has 366 steps to reach the top of the 83 meter tower. Situated at the busy Grote Markt or Market Square, the scene was idyllic. I had a glimpse of the history and way of life of the city with all the greatly maintained buildings around the square.

On another day I went to the capital Brussels. Like Antwerp, most of the places I wanted to see were all near the main train station, Brussel-Centraal. From the station, I made my way past the historic Kunstberg. The area was a hill where the Royal Library and the Square — Brussels Convention Centre was also located. From the top, I admired the beautifully manicured garden and saw the city from a higher standpoint. A few meters away was already the majestic Palais Royal de Bruxelles, the official palace of Belgium’s royalty. Wanting to take a break from the sightseeing, I stopped at the peaceful Parc de Bruxelles just beside the palace.