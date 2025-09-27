The old world charms of Belgium

I decided to stay with family in Schoten during my trip to Belgium. It was a more practical choice since it was so easy to buy train tickets online and transportation was quite efficient. I simply took day trips to different cities and had more time to explore.
Bruges was lovely. The quaint city was easy to navigate. As if transported back in time, it was a nice stroll around its cobblestone streets, enjoying the views of the canals and colorful medieval structures. I didn’t pass on the chance to have my photo taken at the romantic Rozenhoedkaai or Rosary Quay, one of the most photographed spots of the city. This was where rosaries were sold before hence the name.
For lunch, the stop was at Huisbrouwerij De Halve Maan, a very old brewing site that has been brewing beer for five centuries, spanning six generations. I ordered a creamy Vol Au Vent paired with one of their cold beers. Afterwards, I continued my exploration. Next in the itinerary was to see the Belfry, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has 366 steps to reach the top of the 83 meter tower. Situated at the busy Grote Markt or Market Square, the scene was idyllic. I had a glimpse of the history and way of life of the city with all the greatly maintained buildings around the square.
On another day I went to the capital Brussels. Like Antwerp, most of the places I wanted to see were all near the main train station, Brussel-Centraal. From the station, I made my way past the historic Kunstberg. The area was a hill where the Royal Library and the Square — Brussels Convention Centre was also located. From the top, I admired the beautifully manicured garden and saw the city from a higher standpoint. A few meters away was already the majestic Palais Royal de Bruxelles, the official palace of Belgium’s royalty. Wanting to take a break from the sightseeing, I stopped at the peaceful Parc de Bruxelles just beside the palace.
Afterwards, I walked back to the direction of the station to explore the other side. The beautiful shopping arcade of the Galeries Royales Saint Hubert was filled with different chocolates stores and local finds. Next was to see the Manneken Pis, a bronze statue of a boy taking a leak while wearing different costumes based on the ongoing occasion. Before the day ended, I walked around the Grote Markt of Brussels to take photos of the Stadhuis or Town Hall and other historic structures.
As my trip grew to a close, I made sure to buy authentic Belgian chocolates, waffles, and stroopwafel from the local bakery and supermarket Delhaize to bring home to the Philippines.
Staying in Belgium was a calming experience that brought me closer to family I rarely see. After the trip, I realized that Belgium is a good entry point for people visiting Europe for the first time. There is rich culture and history, interesting sites and markets, but without the throngs of tourists that other European countries have.