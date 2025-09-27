Sun sends Eala packing

Lulu Sun of New Zealand still has Alex Eala’s number.

The world No. 146 Sun pulled off an upset over the No. 58 Eala with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win in the semifinal of the Jingshan Tennis Open on Saturday at the Jingshan International Tennis Tournament Center in China.

This is the second time the 24-year-old Sun reasserted her mastery over Eala since beating her in the third qualifying round of the Wimbledon Championships last year.

Eala actually got an early lead in the match after a 6-3 win in the first set.

Tied at 4-4 in the second frame, Sun, who is seeded third in this Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament, broke Eala’s serve to win the next two games and force a deciding third set.

Sun did not hold back in the deciding canto, establishing a 4-0 lead.

Eala was able to break Sun’s serve in the fifth game but the Kiwi netter broke back in the sixth game to make it 5-1.

But Sun ended the match after breaking the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate’s serve in the eight game for the win.

Sun will face second seed Talia Gibson of Australia on Sunday for the title and the $15,500 top cash prize.