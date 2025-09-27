Step into a world of music, memories, magic

Ayala Malls Cinemas is once again bringing K-Pop to the big screen with “Cha Eun-Woo: Memories in Cinemas” showing exclusively in select Ayala Malls Cinemas — Glorietta, Bonifacio High Street, Circuit, U.P. Town Center, Abreeza, Vermosa, Solenad, Marquee Mall, Harbor Point, Central Bloc, Capitol Central, Feliz, Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Fans of music, especially the popular Hallyu star’s fandom — Aroha — get to experience electrifying performances and heartfelt moments, as Eun-Woo, who is celebrating his 9th anniversary in the entertainment industry this year, gives an immersive peek into his life as a performer in this highly anticipated concert movie — best seen on the big screen, including on 4DX!

And what’s a K-Pop event without a photocard? For each purchase of a “Memories in Cinemas” movie ticket, cinema patrons get a Cha Eun-Woo photocard. Watch the movie twice to collect both cards!

To bring enhanced comfort to their patrons, Ayala Malls continues to reimagine its cinemas, ensuring the ultimate viewing experience with their signature plush seats with generous legroom and upgraded facilities, cutting-edge laser projections that deliver sharper images, and top-notch Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos technologies that enhance audio depth.

With their premium video and audio technologies, including 4DX, watching “Cha Eun-Woo: Memories in Cinemas” in Ayala Malls Cinemas is like having front row seats to the beloved Idol’s concert. And as with any concert experience, it’s best enjoyed with a group of friends and fellow fans.

Don’t miss the cinematic event that is “Cha Eun-Woo: Memories in Cinemas,” now showing exclusively in the following Ayala Malls Cinemas — Glorietta, Bonifacio High Street, Circuit, U.P. Town Center, Abreeza, Vermosa, Solenad, Marquee Mall, Harbor Point, Central Bloc, Capitol Central, Feliz, Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Book your tickets now and get a free Cha Eun-Woo photocard! Visit www.sureseats.com to secure tickets. For other updates, visit Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Facebook and Instagram pages.