Sinag Maynila Reviews: 6 shorts, 1 feature

BOI by Luke del Castillo

Tense and unsettling, the drama follows Reggie, an awkward boy who cannot stand up for himself, living with his mother and her live-in partner. A coming-of-age tale, it captures the confusion many LGBT youth face while growing up. The film portrays homophobia, abuse, and bullying with painful clarity: From Reggie’s struggles on the basketball court to his humiliation at the hands of his stepfather, culminating in an explosive release of long-suppressed anger.

4 out of 5 stars

MGA ANINGAL SA TAGUANGKAN (ECHOES FROM THE WOMB)

by Rovic Lopez

A feminist short on unwanted pregnancy, the film imagines the father gaining perspective during gestation. Its execution is too abstract, with drawn-out sequences that fail to move emotionally, but it provokes some reflection.

1 out of 5 stars

SA DIHANG NABULABOG ANG TANAN (THE DAY I MESSED UP) by Redh Honoridez

This comedy follows an aspiring teenage filmmaker surprised on his anniversary with his girlfriend. It’s a light, amusing romp about hormones, young love, and passion for cinema. The girlfriend’s father steals the show with hilarious antics. Ultimately, though, it feels like filler — fluffy but entertaining.

2.5 out of 5 stars

FULL LENGTH

JEONGBU

Topel Lee’s slow-burn horror is confined mostly to a house where an estranged couple lives with their teenage daughter. The jump scares fall flat, and repetitive scenes dull the impact, making the film drag.

Ritz Azul, as the distressed mother, delivers a strong, convincing performance despite a thin script. Her tension with Aljur Abrenica, as the distant father, and their teenage daughter is palpable. Still, midway through, the heavy borrowing from the 2001 Nicole Kidman film The Others becomes obvious. Yet the ending twists again and again, ultimately landing in amusement rather than emotional force.

1.5 out of 5 stars

Sinag Maynila is currently screening at Gateway 2, Robinsons Manila, Trinoma, Robinsons Antipolo and Market! Market!. Tickets are priced at P250. The festival closes on 30 September, with the awards night, Gabi ng Parangal, set for tonight, 28 September.