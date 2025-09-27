Shuvee Etrata stays grounded amid controversy

Amid online criticism, actress Shuvee Etrata chose to channel her energy into something meaningful—helping typhoon-hit communities. Recently, she joined fellow Sparkle artists in repacking relief goods for affected families.

“Hindi limitado ang pwede mong gawing pagtulong sa kapwa mo Pilipino. Marami pong ways, with your little way, you are capable of doing something more,” Shuvee said in an interview, encouraging others to volunteer and extend help in any way possible.

However, her outreach came at a time when backlash mounted online after an old video resurfaced where she remarked: “Need nyo ng bakla, makipag-close kayo sa bakla – sila yung tutulong sa ’yo.” Netizens quickly branded her “user friendly,” pointing to her friendships with Vice Ganda, Esnyr Ranollo, and Klarisse de Guzman—all members of the LGBTQ community.

The controversy follows earlier issues, including her support for former president Rodrigo Duterte and reports that she unfollowed Kitty Duterte on social media.

For now, Shuvee appears intent on letting her actions speak louder than words, using her platform to encourage compassion and volunteerism.