Security Bank opens 361st branch in Naic, Cavite

Security Bank Corp. has opened its 361st branch in Naic, Cavite, as the lender continues to expand its presence in Southern Luzon to capture opportunities in one of the country’s fastest-growing economic corridors.

The new branch is designed to cater to both individual and business clients, providing access to a full range of retail and corporate banking solutions.

“Our newest branch is strategically located in Naic — a fast-growing, well-connected community that’s becoming a prime destination for families and businesses alike. It’s the perfect place to bring our enhanced banking services even closer to customers,” said Leslie Y. Cham, EVP and Branch Banking Group Head of Security Bank.

Naic has been attracting investments and residential developments due to its proximity to Metro Manila and growing infrastructure links. Security Bank said the branch is positioned to support the area’s rising demand for personal banking, SME financing, and business services.

The Naic branch is open from Mondays to Fridays, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Security Bank, listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: SECB), is one of the country’s leading universal banks. It offers retail, corporate, commercial, and MSME banking services, with a strategic alliance with MUFG Bank of Japan, giving clients access to a wider global network.