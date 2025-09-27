 Salvador: Speaking her truth onscreen and beyond

Janella Salvador has always stood out as one of the most captivating young actresses of her generation. With a career built on sincerity, vulnerability, and an uncanny ability to connect with audiences, she continues to embody what it means to be both authentic and fearless. This year, she once again opened up — not just about her craft, but also about personal disappointments, national issues and her determination to stay grounded amid the noise of showbiz.

On being replaced

in a major role

For someone as visible as Janella, every public change often sparks conversations. One such moment came when she discovered that her image, once featured as the cover of a well-loved Wattpad novel, had been replaced.

“Honestly, I did feel sad when I saw that someone else had already taken the spot,” she admitted with refreshing honesty. Yet, in true Janella fashion, she chose to see the bigger picture. “But at the same time, I’m happy too — because it’s a beautifully written book, and I hope it gets represented well. I know the person they chose is also very talented.”

She clarified that she had no direct contact with the author regarding the decision, but she harbored no ill will. “I was just surprised when I found out, but I have no hurt feelings. They know what they’re doing. I may not be part of the project anymore, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been on the book cover.”

For Janella, what mattered most was that the story continues to live on. “If it’s meant for me, then great. If not, that’s okay too.”

Speaking out on corruption

In a striking shift from personal reflections to national issues, Janella used the Star Magic Spotlight press conference to express her views on the corruption scandals and ongoing protests that have gripped the country.

“I couldn’t stand being at this press conference today and not speaking about what’s happening in our country,” she declared, her voice steady yet impassioned.

While she was unable to join the recent rallies due to exhaustion from work, her solidarity was unmistakable. “I couldn’t physically attend the rally yesterday because I was just too tired, but I want people to know that I’m with you in this fight. It’s really time for us to join forces and make our voices heard. Enough with the lies and the deception being done to us Filipinos.”

Janella was also firm about the need for real reforms over temporary fixes. “We don’t deserve band-aid solutions. It’s time we demand lasting change. And I really hope others use their platforms to speak about this too.”

Though she smiled often during the presscon, she confessed, “Yes, I’m happy now, but my heart aches so much with what’s happening in our country. That’s why I wanted to share this.”



The upcoming drama:

What lies beneath

Onscreen, Janella is set to captivate audiences once again with the highly anticipated Kapamilya drama-thriller What Lies Beneath. Starring alongside Kaila Estrada, Charlie Dizon, Sue Ramirez, Jake Cuenca and JM de Guzman — and directed by Onat Diaz — the series promises to showcase her in darker, more layered roles under ABS-CBN’s Primetime Bida lineup.

It’s a chance for Janella to stretch her artistry further, solidifying her place as a versatile leading actress unafraid of complex, challenging characters.

On rumored romance

and realness

Speculation has swirled around Janella’s closeness with fellow actress Klea Pineda, with some questioning whether it was merely for promotional buzz. Janella, however, responded with grace and clarity.

“I’ve already clarified that, and both sides have spoken about it. I don’t think there’s anything else to add. Honestly, at this point, I don’t think we owe anyone an explanation about personal matters.”

True to her reputation, she added, “You know me — I’ve always been real. I’ll always be myself. And if I feel like sharing anything in the future, I promise I will. For now, what you see is what you get.”

A star who stays grounded

Janella Salvador continues to redefine what it means to be a young star in the Philippines today. She is unafraid to acknowledge her vulnerabilities, unafraid to speak her truth — whether about her career or her country — and unafraid to balance artistry with advocacy.

From being a Wattpad muse to leading primetime dramas, from clearing the air on personal rumors to lending her voice to a movement for accountability, Janella proves she is more than just a celebrity. She is a woman who refuses to be silenced, who knows the weight of her platform, and who embraces her truth both onscreen and beyond.