Riders hailed as ‘everyday heroes’ in Kenny Rogers Roasters’ 30th anniversary

In an event dubbed Kenny’s Rider Day at its Roxas Boulevard branch, the restaurant chain paid tribute to 30 GrabFood riders who, like the brand, are also turning 30 this year. The celebration formed part of its “30 Deliciously Healthy Years” campaign and tied in with its “I Love Me Better” advocacy, which promotes self-care and well-being.

Riders and their families were treated to hearty meals, games, raffle prizes, and grocery packs. Major prizes included 25 kilos of rice, gift certificates, and a brand-new motorcycle, which organizers described as a symbolic gesture to help riders take better care of themselves on the road.

“This celebration is our way of giving back to the riders who have always been part of our journey,” Kenny Rogers Roasters President and CEO Frederick Sy said. He added that the riders’ dedication has allowed the brand to reach more homes and families, calling them “everyday heroes.”