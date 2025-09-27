Photos show people lining up for food packs in Manila

Individuals wait in line to receive food packs during a feeding program organized by a private group at San Vicente de Paul Parish in Manila on Saturday, 27 September 2025. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Friday the transfer of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ ₱36 billion flood control budget for 2026 to the Department of Social Welfare and Development to fund its programs, including the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), the Sustainable Livelihood Program, and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). JohnCarloMagallon











