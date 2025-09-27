PCG–PCGA forum highlights marine protection and volunteerism

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) jointly held the highly anticipated PCG–PCGA Forum on Saturday at the Yuchengco Tower, RCBC Plaza in Makati.

With its theme centered on marine environment protection, volunteerism, and maritime safety, the forum gathered leaders, experts, and advocates to discuss pressing issues and opportunities in maritime governance and civic responsibility.

The event opened with welcome remarks from AUX COMMODORE Yashika F. Torib PCGA, Director of the 102nd Auxiliary Squadron, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between uniformed personnel and civilian auxiliaries in upholding maritime safety and environmental stewardship.

This was followed by an inspirational message from AUX Frederick S. Gomez PCGA, Director of the Coast Guard Auxiliary District NCR-CL, who commended the active participation of the PCGA and its growing role in supporting the PCG’s mission.

In his keynote message, COMMO Christopher M. Meniado PCG, Commander of Coast Guard District NCR-CL, underscored the forum’s significance amid rising challenges in marine protection and seafarers’ welfare. He reaffirmed the PCG’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with the auxiliary and the private sector to address these concerns.

Our Ocean

The first session, “Our Ocean,” featured AUX RADM Geronimo P. Reyes PCGA, a renowned marine biologist, who gave a scientific overview of the Philippines’ marine environment, highlighting its rich biodiversity and the threats it faces from pollution, climate change, and illegal fishing.

ENS Athena May M. Huyan PCG, OIC of Vessel & Company Accreditation, CGDNCR-CL, presented the PCG’s ongoing efforts to safeguard marine ecosystems, including coastal cleanups, monitoring, and policy enforcement.

A panel discussion moderated by AUX CDR Neil Bryant C. Siy PCGA, Deputy Director of the 102nd Squadron, provided deeper insight into collaborative strategies for marine conservation.

Our Obligation

The second segment, “Our Obligation,” focused on duty and service. AUX LTJG Alexander Sartorio Jr PCGA, Deputy Chief of Staff for Training & Education, discussed the role of the PCGA in civic education and readiness training. CDR Michael John Encina PCG highlighted the PCG’s iCare Program, which supports frontliners and communities during disasters and humanitarian missions.

LT Alvin A. Austria PCG, Commander of Coast Guard Station Rizal, elaborated on MARSAF and MAREP functions in the province—initiatives vital to maritime safety and public education.

A panel discussion led by AUX ENS Charmane Grace Escares PCGA, Adjutant of the 102nd Auxiliary Squadron, explored how seafarers and their families can actively contribute to marine environment protection, along with insights on the Magna Carta for Seafarers.

The final session, “Our Opportunity,” delved into legal frameworks and leadership in the maritime sector. Legal experts Atty. David Valencia and AUX CAPT Melvin L. Villa PCGA discussed the role of the PCGA under Republic Act 9993, affirming the auxiliary’s legal mandate in supporting maritime law enforcement and community programs.

Singa Ship Management shared opportunities for seafarers’ engagement and empowerment, while the importance of leadership in volunteer organizations was emphasized in a panel led by AUX COMMODORE Emmanuel T. Velante PCGA and AUX COMMODORE Yashika F. Torib PCGA.

The forum concluded with a call to action for stronger collaboration between government agencies, auxiliary units, and civilian stakeholders to preserve the Philippines’ marine heritage and improve the welfare of its maritime community.e community.