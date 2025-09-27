PCG receives suspected Chinese rocket debris near Cuyo, Palawan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recovered suspected debris from a Chinese rocket off the coast of Brgy. Funda Bisucay Island, Cuyo, Palawan, following a report from a local fisherman.

In his social media post on Saturday, PCG Spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said initial assessments suggest the debris may be linked to China’s recent Long March 2C rocket launch, conducted on September 16.

“The mission, conducted from an undisclosed location, is part of China's ongoing efforts in space exploration, including satellite deployment and technological advancements,” Tarriela said.

The discovery was promptly reported to the authorities by Brgy. Captain Alena Lagan Macaslin, who alerted the Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan. The PCG responded swiftly, securing the area and coordinating with local officials to ensure the safety of nearby residents.

The recovered debris has since been transferred to the Coast Guard District Palawan for safekeeping.

According to Tarriela, the items will be turned over to the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) for further analysis, including verification of their origin and evaluation of any potential risks or implications.

Meanwhile, CG District Commander, Commodore Neil Azcuna, urges the Palaweños to remain vigilant and report any sightings of suspected rocket debris to the nearest Coast Guard station, barangay officials, or relevant authorities.

He also cautioned residents against touching or attempting to move any foreign materials they might encounter at sea or along the coast.

This is not the first time suspected Chinese rocket debris has been found in Philippine waters.

The authorities have earlier expressed concerns about the environmental and safety impacts of uncontrolled re-entries from space missions.