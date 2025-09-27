PBBM reallocates P36B to DSWD, leads relief in Cagayan

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Saturday led the ceremonial distribution of relief assistance to families in Cagayan province affected by recent typhoons, underscoring the administration’s pledge to provide swift and compassionate aid to disaster-stricken communities.

During the event in Gonzaga, Cagayan, Marcos and Gatchalian personally handed P10,000 in cash aid each to 10 families selected to represent those affected. Residents also received family food packs (FFPs) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Lahat po ito [referring to boxes of FFPs], nakikita nyo po, DSWD po ito. Ibibigay para doon sa mga displaced, yung mga kailangan umalis sa bahay at i-evacuate, galing naman po sa DSWD yan,” Marcos said in his remarks.

The President also reiterated his decision to reallocate P36 billion from the 2026 flood control budget to strengthen the DSWD’s social protection programs.

“Ang tatlumput anim na bilyong piso ay magiging karagdagang pondo sa DSWD para sa Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), sa Disability Inclusive Social Protection of Children, at Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP),” he told the beneficiaries.

The ceremony also featured the turnover of farm inputs, including seedlings and fertilizers, from the Department of Agriculture led by Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

The Cagayan activity is part of the administration’s ongoing relief and recovery operations across typhoon-hit areas. Marcos stressed the need to ensure government assistance is delivered effectively and compassionately to communities in need.