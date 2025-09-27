Palace rebukes Duterte counsel over ‘Twisting Facts’ in ICC plea

Malacañang has called out the lead defense lawyer of former President Rodrigo Duterte for allegedly misrepresenting the government’s position on his bid for temporary liberty before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro, in a statement Saturday, responded to lawyer Nicholas Kaufman’s latest filing before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I, which suggested that the Philippine government appeared willing to accept a decision granting Duterte an interim release while facing charges related to his war on drugs.

Kaufman cited remarks Castro made in a press briefing last Wednesday, where she discussed Vice President Sara Duterte’s foreign engagements.

Castro, however, rejected the interpretation, saying Kaufman had previously misled the ICC.

“Atty. Kaufman appears to have mastered the art of twisting some facts. He had done this action before when he asserted that the ICC prosecutor had no objection with former President Duterte's request for an interim release, however after the ICC prosecutor filed an opposition, it was revealed to be his false allegations,” she said.

The Palace official clarified that the Philippine government has no role in the ICC proceedings against the former president, including his request for temporary release, but assured that it would respect any ruling handed down by the tribunal.