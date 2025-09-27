P5.5 million undeclared cash seized at Mactan Airport

A Japanese traveler was caught carrying P5.6 million in undeclared Philippine currency at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Saturday, according to the Bureau of Customs (BoC)-Subport of Mactan.

Under current rules (Customs Memorandum Order No. 17-2023), anyone bringing over P50,000 in Philippine cash must secure written authorization from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) beforehand.

Since the passenger failed to present the required clearance, only P50,000 was returned. The remaining P5.55 million was confiscated and is now under a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD).

BoC officials issued a Held Baggage Receipt and have begun formal proceedings.

“This interception highlights the dedication of our frontliners in ensuring compliance with customs regulations and protecting the integrity of our ports of entry,” said Port of Cebu District Collector Atty. Felipe Geoffrey K. de Vera.