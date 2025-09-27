P3.4M shabu seized in Bulacan anti-drug bust; 4 nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities reported Saturday that a pre-dawn anti-drug operation on 25 September led to the seizure of P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu and the arrest of four suspects, striking a blow against a syndicate allegedly supplying narcotics across Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

The joint PNP-DEG and PRO3 operation took place at 4:45 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Pandi. Police recovered 500 grams of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia during the buy-bust.

In a statement, PRO3 Director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. credited the success to “enhanced inter-unit coordination” under Acting Chief PNP PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.’s leadership.

He emphasized the operation’s wider impact: “This disrupts a critical node in the drug supply chain. We’re committed to sustained operations to protect communities.”

Authorities said the suspects were informed of their constitutional rights during arrest. The confiscated evidence will undergo forensic examination, and charges are being prepared under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The raid comes amid intensified anti-drug operations in Central Luzon, where more than P20 million worth of shabu has been seized in September alone, according to PRO3 data.