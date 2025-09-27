P160-M CdO ghost project bared

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A P160 million flood control project supposedly completed in 2024 and fully paid for by the government cannot be found — not even by Google Maps.

Barangay Baikingon Chairman Ronilo Gumapac said on Saturday that a team of investigators came to his area looking for a concrete drainage structure, based on documents that indicated it should be in Barangay San Simon.

But according to Google Maps, the coordinates led them to Zone 6 in Barangay Baikingon. Gumapac was quick to clarify: there’s no such project in his barangay.

“They told me the project was completed in San Simon, but Google Maps pointed to my barangay. I can tell you — there’s no drainage project here,” he said in a radio interview.

The documents presented to him described a concrete flood control structure worth P160 million, already marked as completed.

Investigation comes amid DPWH shake-up

The failed search happened just as the Department of Public Works and Highways-Northern Mindanao (DPWH-10) is under scrutiny.

Recently, 30 top officials from the regional office — including the regional director, assistant director, and several district engineers — submitted what they called “unqualified resignations.”

DPWH-10 spokesperson Roshelle Novie Cabrido clarified that these resignations aren’t final until acted upon by the Secretary. In the meantime, the officials are still expected to report to work.

“Unqualified resignation means they will continue with their duties until the Secretary decides,” Cabrido said in a statement on Thursday.

She also pushed back against viral social media claims alleging “ghost projects” in the region.

“Flood control projects in areas like Malaybalay City, Bukidnon have been completed,” Cabrido said, pointing to two recently finished drainage structures in Barangay Linabo totaling P96.4 million, and ongoing corrections in Barangay Apo Macote.

DPWH personnel have also been sent to inspect other infrastructure projects reported to have sustained damage.

DPWH under pressure over corruption allegations

The entire department has been under heavy public scrutiny following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent remarks about alleged corruption within the DPWH, involving lawmakers and large construction firms tied to billions worth of contracts.

In response, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon issued a memo excusing all department personnel from wearing their uniforms “until further notice,” citing concerns for their safety amid growing public criticism.