NHA releases P3.9-M aid for calamity-hit families in Davao, Pasig

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has distributed a total of P3.895 million in cash assistance to 2,315 families affected by calamities in the Davao region and Pasig City under its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

NHA General Manager Joeben A. Tai, Region 11 Officer-in-Charge Engr. Shariffuddin I. Nami, Acting District 2 Manager Gerold P. Namoc, and CSSD Acting Head Helen R. Quiratman led the distribution of P2.055 million to 2,250 families across various municipalities in the Davao region.

In a separate ceremony in Brgy. Manggahan, Pasig City, on 25 September, 2025, NHA also released P1.84 million in assistance to 65 fire-affected families.

Beneficiaries underwent verification through local government unit (LGU) data. Each family received cash aid ranging from P5,000 to P30,000, depending on the extent of damage to their homes.

“Under the directive of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., we at the NHA are always ready to extend financial aid to help you recover from the heavy burden caused by calamities,” Tai said in Filipino.

The EHAP is one of NHA’s key programs that provides immediate cash and housing-related assistance to families struck by disasters, giving them renewed hope and support in rebuilding their homes and lives.