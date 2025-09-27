NHA hands P3.89-M cash assistance

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has distributed P3.895 million in cash assistance to 2,315 families affected by calamities in Davao and Pasig City through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

Led by NHA general manager Joeben A. Tai and regional officials, the distribution reached 2,250 families in the Davao region, totaling P2.05 million. In Pasig, 65 fire-affected beneficiaries in Barangay Manggahan received P1.84 million on 25 September.

Each family received between P5,000 and P30,000, depending on the extent of shelter damage, after a thorough verification process.

“Under the directive of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., we at NHA are always ready to offer financial assistance to help victims recover from tragedies,” Tai said.

EHAP is part of NHA’s ongoing support for families impacted by calamities, offering them a chance to rebuild and move forward.