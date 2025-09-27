Nando leaves P98.9M in crop, irrigation damages in Region 1

Super Typhoon Nando has left behind an estimated P98.9 million in damages to crops and irrigation systems in Region 1, according to official figures released by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

In an exclusive interview with Regional Manager Geffrey Catulin of NIA Region 1, he revealed that the bulk of the destruction was concentrated in Ilocos Norte, where damages to both crops and irrigation reached ₱47.8 million. “The hardest hit were our national irrigation systems in areas such as Laoag-Vintar, Solsona, and Dingras, with thousands of hectares of palay submerged and facilities damaged,” Catulin said.

Of the region’s total, Ilocos Norte alone accounted for nearly half the damages. NIA data showed that 1,693 hectares of crops were affected, with damages to crops estimated at P29.8 million, and irrigation structures sustaining an additional P17.9 million in losses. Catulin noted that floodwaters overwhelmed several pump stations in Laoag, Bonga, and Sulvec, forcing emergency shutdowns to prevent further structural failures. “Our engineers are still conducting site validations, but preliminary reports confirm both Level 1 and Level 2 damages to multiple facilities,” he explained.

Pangasinan registered the second-highest losses with P18.8 million, mostly from the Agno and Lower Agno River Irrigation Systems. La Union followed with P17 million, primarily due to damage to communal irrigation systems (CIS) in the province. “Communal systems are often more vulnerable since they are directly managed by farmers’ associations,” Catulin explained. “Many of these facilities were inundated and will require rehabilitation before the next planting season.”

Ilocos Sur reported P13.7 million in combined crop and irrigation damages, with nearly 272 hectares affected. Major damage was reported in Sta. Lucia-Candon and Gaco irrigation systems, where river overflows breached dikes and eroded canal sections.

Regionwide, the storm affected 2,534 hectares of agricultural land, causing P60.2 million in crop losses and P38.6 million in irrigation damages. Catulin emphasized that while assessments are still ongoing, the initial numbers are already alarming. “These figures highlight the vulnerability of our irrigation-dependent communities to strong typhoons,” he said. “Our immediate priority is restoration of service in heavily damaged areas to prevent further disruptions to the cropping calendar.”

Farmers interviewed by DAILY TRIBUNE in Ilocos Norte expressed fear of reduced harvests and financial strain as they prepare for recovery. Catulin assured that NIA is coordinating with the Department of Agriculture and local governments for emergency interventions, including repair funds and technical assistance. “Typhoon Nando was a reminder that infrastructure is as important as seeds and fertilizer,” Catulin stressed. “We will push for stronger investments in flood-resilient irrigation systems so that our farmers don’t lose everything each time a strong storm arrives.”