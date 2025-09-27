Mountain Province, Kalinga tribes agree to a ceasefire

BAGUIO CITY -- The Betwagan tribe of Sadanga, Mountain Province and the Butbut tribe of Tinglayan, Kalinga agreed to put an end to hostilities as a step in achieving long-term peace between them.

The tribal war between Betwagan and Butbut is a long standing boundary dispute rooted in claims over land and water particularly at Ikir Mountain. Skirmishes between the two tribes resulted in deaths and disruption of economic activities as well as it affected the education of the students.

On 27 September, elders and representatives of the two tribes signed a ceasefire agreement in preparation to reach a "Sipat" (peacepact) in Tinglayan, Kalinga. The signing was witnessed by tribal leaders, Barangay officials and officials from Me untain Province and Kalinga, personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are also present.

The Betwagan-Butbut pact mandates an immediate halt to hostilities. Both tribes must unconditionally cease armed conflict, violence, retaliation, and threats. They should stop all armed conflict and threats between members or affiliates. Members of each tribe are prohibited from organizing or participating in armed activity. Armed individuals near tribal lands for intimidation will be considered a violation.

Violators will be surrendered by their elders to authorities, adhering to both law and custom. The tribes agreed to full cooperation in investigations.

The ceasefire is effective for two months, subject to extension or earlier termination by mutual written agreement. The signing reflects a strong will by both tribes to end hostilities that have resulted in loss of life, property damage, and community disruption. It also acknowledges their shared cultural values and long-standing relationships.