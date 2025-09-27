MMDA sends HADR teams to Masbate after Typhoon Opong

Three humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) teams were deployed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to Masbate Province Saturday in response to the damage caused by Typhoon OpongPH.

The deployment follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for government agencies to provide aid to typhoon-affected areas.

MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the teams, composed of 35 personnel from the Public Safety Division, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, and Road Emergency Group, are tasked to ensure swift assistance to affected communities in Masbate Province.

"Acting on the directive of President Marcos Jr., the HADR team is committed to providing necessary aid and to help the affected communities recover and rebuild," said Artes.

The HADR teams are divided into three groups: one team will provide clean water to affected communities using water purification systems, one team will assist in road clearing operations, and one team will provide medical assistance.

The contingent is equipped with 40 water purifiers with additional filters and solar power sources, a generator set, 300 modular evacuation tents, and various clearing tools and equipment such as chainsaws, among others.

The MMDA also dispatched two military trucks and an ambulance with a complete crew.