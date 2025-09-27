MMDA, LTO mobilize relief, assessments in typhoon-hit areas

The government stepped up relief and recovery operations in areas battered by typhoon “Opong,” with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deploying humanitarian teams to Masbate province and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) ordering assessments of damage and personnel conditions.

On Saturday, the MMDA dispatched three humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) teams to Masbate following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide aid to typhoon-stricken communities.

MMDA chairman Atty. Don Artes said the deployment consists of 35 personnel from the Public Safety Division, Metro Parkways Clearing Group and Road Emergency Group.

“Acting on the directive of President Marcos Jr., the HADR team is committed to providing necessary aid and to help the affected communities recover and rebuild,” Artes said.

The three groups will deliver clean water using purification systems, assist in road clearing operations, and provide medical services.

The MMDA contingent is equipped with 40 water purifiers with additional filters and solar power sources, a generator set, 300 modular evacuation tents, clearing tools such as chainsaws, two military trucks, and an ambulance with a full medical crew.

Meanwhile, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II directed all regional directors to submit damage assessment reports to determine the extent of typhoon Opong’s impact on agency operations, particularly in affected provinces.

At the same time, Mendoza ordered regional heads to check the status of LTO personnel and their families for inclusion in reports to facilitate assistance.

“The effects of typhoon ‘Opong’ are severe, especially in Bicol, the Visayas, and some parts of southern Luzon. We want to know the extent of damage among our workers in the affected areas so we can act fast,” Mendoza said in Filipino.

He pledged to ensure that all provincial offices resume operations as quickly as possible.

More than 380,000 individuals were evacuated because of the typhoon’s devastation, with Masbate identified as the worst-hit province. Some areas in Region 8, Region 4-A, and Region 4-B were also severely affected.

Mendoza said he is prioritizing the welfare of personnel in Masbate and nearby regions.