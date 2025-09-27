MMDA deploys six mobile flood pumps

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has acquired six mobile pump units, in addition to the existing 71 pumping stations across Metro Manila, to mitigate flooding in areas vulnerable to heavy rains.

MMDA Chairman Atty. Romando Artes said the mobile pumps were strategically deployed in the following locations: World Trade Center in Pasay City; SM Sucat in Parañaque City; Elliptical Road fronting East Avenue in Quezon City; Ortigas Extension (Buli Creek to SM East) in Pasig City; JW Diokno Boulevard near the Senate Building in Pasay City; and Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

Artes said the move was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to government agencies to prepare for heavy rainfall, particularly during typhoons.

He noted the importance of the units in controlling localized flooding, particularly along Roxas Boulevard, where tidal conditions complicate drainage.

During high tide, water from Manila Bay pushes back into the drainage system, slowing the outflow from city streets.

The mobile pumps have a capacity of one cubic meter per second each, equivalent to filling one and a half Olympic-size swimming pools in just an hour.

Artes said the equipment will help manage flooding in critical areas.

The MMDA said it continues to coordinate with local government units to prepare for the impact of typhoons.

The deployment of mobile pumps comes at a time when the government’s flood control programs are under intense scrutiny following allegations of corruption in multibillion-peso infrastructure projects.

Recent Senate hearings have placed House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co at the center of controversy after a former aide and a former security consultant testified that they facilitated the delivery of kickbacks and bags of cash allegedly sourced from flood control projects.

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, who presented one of the witnesses, said the testimonies point to systemic misuse of public funds.

The witness, ex-marine Orly Guteza, claimed he personally delivered luggage containing cash to the residences of Co and Romualdez. Both lawmakers have denied the allegations, calling the testimonies fabricated.

The scandal stems from the long history of flood control projects in the country, a sector often flagged by the Commission on Audit for overpricing, substandard construction, and irregular disbursements.

Billions of pesos are allotted annually for flood mitigation, yet many of the same areas remain chronically submerged during typhoons.