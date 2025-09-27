MMDA deploys mobile pumps to strengthen Metro Manila flood control

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has acquired six mobile pump units, in addition to its 71 existing pumping stations across Metro Manila, to mitigate flooding in vulnerable areas of the metropolis.

Chairman Atty. Romando Artes said the mobile pumps were strategically deployed at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, SM Sucat in Parañaque City, Elliptical Road fronting East Avenue in Quezon City, Ortigas Extension from Buli Creek to SM East in Pasig City, JW Diokno Boulevard near the Senate Building in Pasay City, and Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

Artes noted that the initiative was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for government agencies to remain prepared during heavy rains, especially when typhoons threaten the capital.

The MMDA chief highlighted the importance of mobile pumps in addressing localized flooding, particularly in flood-prone areas like Roxas Boulevard. He said the pumps are one of the agency’s key innovations, capable of discharging one cubic meter of water per second — enough to fill one and a half Olympic-size swimming pools in just an hour.

Artes explained that deployment along Roxas Boulevard is crucial due to tidal conditions, where high tide reverses the natural water flow and slows down drainage from the roads. With the new pumps in place, he said, the situation can be managed effectively.

The MMDA continues to coordinate with local government units to strengthen flood mitigation efforts and prepare for potential typhoons affecting Metro Manila.