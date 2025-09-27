Marcoleta challenges lawyer’s denial of Guteza affidavit

Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Friday challenged the lawyer who disowned the notarization of whistleblower Orly Guteza’s affidavit to present her notarial register, saying it will determine who is telling the truth in the widening flood control corruption scandal.

In an interview, Marcoleta said in Filipino: “Summon the lawyer and let her bring her notarial register. We will see there who is really telling the truth.”

Lawyer Petchie Rose G. Espera, who was identified in Guteza’s affidavit, denied notarizing the document, saying the signature and notarial details attributed to her were “falsified and unauthorized.”

Marcoleta cast doubt on Espera’s denial, pointing out that the notarial register is the ultimate proof. “It may be true that she was not the one who signed it. But why allow your staff or secretary to sign for you? How could Guteza have gotten your notarial register?” he said in Filipino.

“The ultimate arbiter is the notarial register. If we see that the number on Guteza’s document matches what is in her register, then you will be disbarred. This can backfire. You said you didn’t sign it, but you gave the opportunity for someone else you trusted to sign,” Marcoleta added in Filipino.

Espera’s denial has cast serious doubt on Guteza’s credibility. The whistleblower, introduced by Marcoleta as a surprise witness at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last Thursday, accused Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co and former Speaker Martin Romualdez of receiving P1.68 billion in cash deliveries disguised as suitcases full of money.

Guteza claimed that 46 suitcases, each containing P48 million, were delivered to Co, with most of them later brought to Romualdez’s property in Taguig City. He testified that such deliveries took place multiple times while he was working as a security consultant for Co between December 2024 and August 2025.

Romualdez has denied the allegations, saying his Taguig residence has been under renovation since January 2024. Co has likewise rejected the claims.

Following Espera’s affidavit of denial, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Senator Panfilo Lacson ordered a full record check and background investigation on Guteza, saying the panel had not been informed beforehand of his appearance.

The flood control corruption inquiry has implicated several lawmakers, including Senators Joel Villanueva, Jinggoy Estrada, and Chiz Escudero, along with former senators Nancy Binay and Bong Revilla. So-called “super contractors” Curlee and Sarah Discaya also named more than 17 House members who allegedly received commissions from projects.

All those named have denied receiving kickbacks from public works allocations.