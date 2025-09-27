Makati ranks 4th globally in 2025 Mid-Year Health Care Index

Makati has secured the fourth spot in the 2025 mid-year Health Care Index by City, emerging as the only Philippine city on the prestigious global list.

With an index score of 85.0 out of 100 and a Health Care Exp. Index of 156.6, Makati placed ahead of major European and North American cities, underscoring the city’s growing reputation as a hub for quality healthcare in Asia.

The latest ranking, released by global database Numbeo, is led by Kaohsiung, Taiwan (89.1), followed by Taipei, Taiwan (87.1), and Chiang Mai, Thailand (85.0). Makati tied in score with Chiang Mai but surpassed it in the Health Care Exp. Index, giving the Philippine financial center a stronger placement at fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 are Utrecht, Netherlands (83.6), Seoul, South Korea (82.9), Rotterdam, Netherlands (82.7), The Hague, Netherlands (82.7), Vienna, Austria (81.2), and Valencia, Spain (81.2).

The Numbeo Health Care Index measures the overall quality of healthcare systems based on factors such as availability of medical professionals, equipment, staff competency, accessibility of doctors, and treatment costs.

Makati’s high placement reflects sustained investment in modern healthcare infrastructure and medical services, positioning the city as a regional leader in health care delivery.