Magalong confirms ICI resignation, says ‘crusade vs. corruption continues’

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Saturday confirmed his official resignation from his post as special adviser for the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), effective 26 September, citing growing concerns over the erosion of the body’s independence and credibility.

In his official statement posted online, Magalong clarified that his decision was not borne out of any conflict of interest between his role as Baguio City Mayor and his work with the ICI, but rather to preserve the integrity of the Commission amid what he described as “recent developments” casting doubt on its autonomy.

“This was not an easy choice, but one I believe is necessary,” Magalong said.

“Independence is the bedrock of accountability, and without it, our credibility is compromised. I refuse to allow these doubts to weaken the ICI and its mandate. That is why I have chosen to step aside, not to abandon the fight, but to protect the very integrity of the fight,” he added.

Magalong, a retired police general and a key figure in previous investigations such as the Mamasapano encounter, the “ninja cops” scandal, as well as probes into pork barrel misuse, vowed to continue his anti-corruption crusade with the same resolve he brought to past battles.

“My commitment to truth and justice remains steadfast. Whether within or outside the ICI, I will continue this crusade against corruption with the same resolve I have carried in every battle I have faced: from Mamasapano, to the Ninja Cops probe, to standing up against traditional politics, and now to exacting accountability from those who plunder public funds,” he said.

Magalong’s resignation comes after the Palace stated that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed his legal team to review the concurrent roles of Magalong as both local chief executive and adviser to the ICI.

The mayor emphasized that corruption is not just a political issue but a deeply personal one for many Filipinos.

“Once and for all, I would like to make it clear that there is no conflict of interest in my role. My work as Mayor of Baguio and my service with the ICI have always been guided by one principle: the highest standards of integrity in public service,” Magalong said.

“However, recent developments have cast doubt on the independence of the Commission,” he added.

With this, Magalong urged the public to “never allow corrupt political leaders and bureaucrats to steal the future of our children, and most importantly, the future of our country.”

“Every peso stolen from the people is not just an act of theft. It is a school left unfinished, a hospital without medicine, a bridge that collapses, and a nation's hopes betrayed,” he added.

In a call to action, Magalong urged citizens to join the long-term battle for clean governance.

“This will be a long fight, and we must be prepared to play the long game. The forces of corruption are deeply entrenched, but so too is the Filipino spirit of resilience and courage.”

Magalong’s departure from the ICI is expected to send ripples across the national political landscape, especially among reform advocates and civil society groups who have regarded him as a symbol of integrity in public service.

Despite stepping away from the ICI, Magalong affirmed that his campaign for transparency and accountability is far from over.

“The greatest injustice is that corruption robs the people of their safety and their future. 𝗧𝗼 𝗺𝘆 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘀: 𝗜 𝗮𝘀𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘃𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺,” he said.

He stressed that the power of the people will always be stronger than the power of the few.

"We cannot allow corruption to define our future. We must stand together for transparency, accountability, and good governance for our country, and for the future generations of Filipinos,” he added.

“The crusade against corruption continues.”