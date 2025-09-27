LTO orders damage assessment after Typhoon Opong

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has directed all its regional directors to conduct a comprehensive damage assessment following the widespread devastation caused by Typhoon Opong, which heavily affected Masbate, Bicol, Visayas, and parts of Southern Luzon.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, on Saturday instructed officials to evaluate the operational capacity of regional and district offices in typhoon-hit areas, as well as to account for the condition of LTO personnel and their families.

“Typhoon Opong has had a severe impact, particularly in Bicol, Visayas, and some parts of Southern Luzon. We want to know the extent of damage to our offices in these areas so we can act swiftly to restore services to the public,” Mendoza said in Filipino.

The transport official assured that the LTO will immediately implement measures to ensure provincial offices can resume operations as soon as possible.

According to government reports, more than 380,000 individuals have been evacuated due to the typhoon, with Masbate identified as the hardest-hit province. Other areas in Region 8, Region 4-A, and Region 4-B were also severely affected.

Mendoza emphasized that the welfare of LTO employees is a priority. “We in the LTO are family. It is our duty to stand united and support our colleagues who were affected by this typhoon,” he said, adding that assistance will be extended promptly to affected personnel.