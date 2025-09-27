Lovin’ Leila

Brazilian volleyball legend Leila Barros exudes the same irresistible charisma more than two decades after she charmed her way into the hearts of Filipino fans.

Already turning 54 this month, Barros still has the same effect on her avid supporters, whose admiration for the sports icon never diminished.

“When we were watching them (Brazil), her specifically, back then, you could feel her grit and her will to win. Her passion while playing was just infectious,” said Maan Guevarra, one of Barros’ fans present during the now Brazilian lawmaker’s meet-and-greet press conference Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“She’s skilled and her presence alone brought energy to the arena. Leila’s fun to watch.”

Barros is in the country to serve as the guest of honor when the two-week 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship wraps up Sunday.

The two-time Olympian returned to the Philippines for the first time since playing in the Manila leg of the 2004 World Grand Prix, which Brazil eventually won in what would be a three-peat.

Barros has been an endearing figure right from Brazil’s first visit in 1999.

Streamers and placards of marriage proposals and nominations for her to become president abound whenever the then-shorthaired fireball of a winger appears for a match.

The Philsports Arena in Pasig City when the country played as the main host of the 2000 Grand Prix was filled to the top bleachers. The crowd serenading Barros with deafening cheers, roaring each time she touched the ball or whenever the TV cameraman focused his lens on the head-turner.

Barros, who is in the last year of her first eight-year term as senator, vividly remembers the warmth and love she received and continues to receive from those who got to know her during her playing days.

“The memory that stands out the most for me is the natural empathy I felt as soon as I entered the stadium with Filipino people,” Barros said through an interpreter.

“It’s funny that when I was here, people were having signs saying ‘Leila for President’ [and Leila, Marry Me] and it sounds like they could see the future that I will actually become a senator for Brazil.”

Barros, who endured five days of travel to get to Manila, admitted she was surprised that her name and her volleyball feats have remained relevant even to this day on the other side of the world.

“I’m very surprised that it’s been [21] years since [she’s been here] and still on social media, I get a lot of love from Asian and Filipino fans,” the Brazilian said.

Guevarra, a registered nurse who came into the presser after her night shift at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Quezon City, met with other Leila fanatics who brought along Barros memorabilia: thick photo albums, old magazines and posters of the Brazilian.

“We’ve met her before. We were able to go to her hotel to say hi and hello. And she was able to sit down with us for a picture,” recalled Guevarra, who has been a Barros fan since 1999.

“We were able to meet her before but we’ve already given up that she’ll make her return. But we’re grateful to the organization (Philippine National Volleyball Federation) for bringing her here, even for just two days.”

Guevarra was joined by other fans Karen Posadas, Irene Bartolome and Gladyline Alvero, who was able to gift Barros a poem she penned when she was just 12 years old, 25 years ago.

“I wrote a poem for her in my old notebook and now that she’s here, I had a copy printed and framed as a gift for her birthday,” Alvero said.

It was worth the wait for Guevarra, Alvero and company as Barros signed the memorabilia they brought and had their selfies and group photos taken.

“Ever since I arrived here in the Philippines, everybody seems to be very grateful for me, coming here after 25 years,” Barros said.

“But the biggest happiness is not from me but from you (Filipinos). I’m very happy to be back here. And it brings a lot of memories.”