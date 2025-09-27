Lacson: Manila RTC may hold key to unraveling Guteza affidavit mystery

The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) may be the key to uncovering the truth behind the now-controversial affidavit of Orly Regala Guteza, the surprise witness who took center stage during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last Thursday.

In a statement Saturday, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, who currently chairs the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee, said the Manila RTC, particularly its executive judge, has jurisdiction to investigate any irregularities involving notarized documents.

Lacson said it could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the affidavit read by Guteza, whose sudden appearance raised eyebrows in and out of the Senate.

“The Manila RTC can help unravel the mystery behind the now (in)famous Guteza affidavit since part of the executive judge’s function is to investigate violations relating to notarized documents within its jurisdiction,” he pointed out.

“Was he just made to sign a prepared affidavit that he read during the committee hearing, and by whom?” he asked.

The affidavit, which included the name and details of lawyer Petchie Rose Espera, came under fire after Espera denied ever notarizing or signing the document.

Lacson lamented how she was quoted in reports as saying the signature and notarial details attributed to her were “falsified and unauthorized.”

Guteza was introduced at the Senate hearing by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who said the witness was referred to him by former Representative Mike Defensor. The introduction reportedly came without prior notice to the Blue Ribbon Committee or even its chair, breaching standard parliamentary courtesy.

During the hearing, Marcoleta asked Guteza if he had his affidavit notarized and if the notarization was genuine. Guteza answered yes.

The Senate proceedings were further strained after Marcoleta questioned Lacson’s impartiality during a previous hearing, citing a media interview where Lacson commented on the credibility of certain witnesses.

Lacson fired back, insisting that his opinions aired outside the Senate hall should not be grounds to challenge his neutrality as committee chair.

“Impartiality, my foot!” Lacson remarked, pointing out that witness credibility is never absolute. “A witness can be credible in one thing and not credible in another.”

On Friday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla revealed that Orly Guteza failed to appear at a scheduled meeting with the Department of Justice, despite having earlier requested inclusion in the Witness Protection Program. The DOJ is also conducting its own inquiry into Espera’s denial of involvement in the affidavit’s preparation.

Meanwhile, two individuals identified as Guteza’s former colleagues, Mark Bunagan and Allan Colesio, have come forward to contradict his claims on the alleged cash deliveries to the residences of House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Rep. Zaldy Co.

According to Lacson, they expressed willingness to testify in court or before the Senate.