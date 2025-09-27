Lacson: Blue Ribbon to focus on substantial issues, not distractions

Senate President Pro Tempore and Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Panfilo “Ping” Lacson made it clear on Saturday that the panel’s ongoing investigation into corruption surrounding flood control projects will prioritize substance over sensationalism.

In a radio interview, Lacson emphasized that the committee will not be sidetracked by procedural or peripheral matters, particularly in relation to the testimony of key witness Orly Guteza.

“What should be considered is the substance of the affidavit, that, unless refuted, and if corroborated, may be treated as sufficient evidence against those implicated by Guteza,” Lacson said.

Guteza’s sworn affidavit was read aloud during Thursday’s Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

While questions have since been raised regarding the notarization of the document, Lacson stressed that such issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Executive Judge of the Manila Regional Trial Court—not the Senate.

“As far as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is concerned, Guteza made his statements under oath, so it's fine with us,” Lacson said, switching between English and Filipino.

He clarified that if Guteza is found to have falsified claims about the document’s notarization, linked to Atty. Petchie Rose Espera, whose office is based in Ermita, Manila, has had his credibility called into question. However, the Senate panel will not divert its attention by summoning the notarial register or investigating peripheral notarial issues.

“Malilihis kami ng malilihis (we will only be distracted),” Lacson said, adding that the committee will request a copy of the Manila RTC’s findings once the matter has been investigated.

Asked whether the panel will summon Atty. Espera, Lacson responded that there is no current necessity pending the outcome of the judicial inquiry.

“The issue now with Guteza is whether he lied in his claim that he had the statement notarized. If he is found out to be lying, then the other statements he made may be suspected to be false,” Lacson warned.

Lacson also addressed the possible appearance of House members implicated in the investigation, including former Speaker Martin Romualdez and Rep. Elizaldy Co.

He clarified that while there is no opposition to allowing them to present their side, any invitation must follow inter-parliamentary protocol.

“The invitation via a letter from the Senate leadership through Senate President Vicente Sotto III to the House leadership through Speaker Faustino Dy III, as inter-parliamentary courtesy applies not to individual members but the institution they represent, Lacson explained.