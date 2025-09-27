‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ fuels travel boom to South Korea

Netflix’s global hit movie Kpop Demon Hunters has sparked a surge in global travel to South Korea.

Online travel agencies revealed that since the film’s release on 20 June, global flights to South Korea have risen by 25 percent year-on-year, with a steady average of 11 percent month-on-month growth since June.

The top source markets in terms of booking volume are from Asia: China, Japan and Vietnam.

Bookings from audiences in the West are also increasing at the same time. There is a growing demand for Korean pop culture experiences around the world, as seen by the more than 50 percent and 20 percent annual increases in flights to South Korea from Canada and Australia, respectively.

Just this month, the Seoul city government announced the arrival of a record 1.36 million foreign visitors in July. It cited the global popularity of KPop Demon Hunters as a key booster.