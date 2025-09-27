Kirk Bondad: From fitness icon to Mister International 2025

The Philippines has once again risen to glory in the global pageant arena as Kirk Bondad captured the coveted title of Mister International 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Against 40 strong candidates from across the world, the 28-year-old model and fitness coach stood tall — literally and figuratively — securing the crown that further cements the country’s dominance in international pageantry.

A journey built on discipline and dreams

Bondad, born to a German father and a Filipina mother, has steadily carved his name in the industry through grit, charm and passion. His pageant journey is anything but accidental. From winning Century Tuna Superbods 2022, where he became a symbol of health and physique, to representing the nation at Mister World 2024 and landing in the Top 20, Bondad’s track record reflects relentless perseverance. Earlier this year, he earned the title of Mister Pilipinas International 2025, which paved the way for his golden moment in Bangkok.

The defining answer

The finale’s most electrifying moment came during the Top 3 Question and Answer portion. Bondad was asked: “If you win Mister International and are invited to speak at the United Nations, what one social or political issue would you choose to highlight, and why?”

With composure and sincerity, he responded: “If I were given the honor, I would focus on the children. We need to protect them. I would give them a chance, provide more protection and cultivate education because today’s children will be tomorrow’s leaders. Ultimately, I believe that if we collectively make the right decisions, even small steps can have a big impact internationally.”

His heartfelt advocacy for children’s rights and education resonated with the audience and judges alike, sealing his win. For many, it was a reminder that pageant kings are not defined only by physical strength but by compassion and vision for the future.

A crown with purpose

Bondad’s victory is more than personal triumph — it is a message of hope, responsibility and inclusivity. His reign as Mister International 2025 is expected to spotlight causes close to his heart, particularly the protection and empowerment of children. By bringing awareness to issues that affect future generations, Bondad positions himself as a titleholder who not only wears the crown but also carries the weight of meaningful advocacy.

Another golden chapter for the Philippines

With this win, the Philippines adds another jewel to its pageantry legacy, showing the world that Filipino representatives continue to excel on the international stage. From fitness champion to global king, Kirk Bondad’s story embodies discipline, pride and purpose — a shining testament to the power of dreams pursued with heart.