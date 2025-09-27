Kathryn Bernardo expands Empolo to Greenhills

Actress Kathryn Bernardo continues to grow her entrepreneurial ventures as she opened a new branch of Empolo, a German fashion sanitary ware brand, in Greenhills, San Juan.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora graced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, commending Kathryn for choosing to invest in the city.

“It was good to see our dear friend Kathryn Bernardo at the opening of their Empolo MNL branch here in Greenhills, San Juan! Thank you very much for investing in our City!” Zamora wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo with the actress.

Empolo offers a wide selection of bathroom solutions, including faucets, showers, bathtubs, vanities, mirrors, and accessories—bringing European-style elegance to local homes.